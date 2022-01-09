Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $19.90 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

