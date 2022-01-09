Nyerium Trading Up 76.2% This Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $29,673.02 and approximately $31.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nyerium has traded up 76.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,632.29 or 1.00139474 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,571,367 coins and its circulating supply is 35,686,739 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.