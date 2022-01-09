NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NVR by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,438.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,494.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,187.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,885.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $65.11 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

