nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 98.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 678,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
