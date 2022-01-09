nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 98.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 678,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

