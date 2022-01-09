Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NVEI stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 379,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

