NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 202,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 315,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$6.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

