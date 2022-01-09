Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. 3,905,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,899. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. The firm has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

