NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 109.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after acquiring an additional 385,391 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 45.2% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

