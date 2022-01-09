Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

NRYYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

