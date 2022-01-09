Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

