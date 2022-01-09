Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.17. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

