Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.80.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $88.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.