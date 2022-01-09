NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.35% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NGM opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,471,500 over the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

