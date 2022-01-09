New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,745 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3,183.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 134,108 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

