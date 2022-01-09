New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,834 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth $207,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Stephens raised their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,312 shares of company stock worth $9,765,656 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.