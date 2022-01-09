New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,635 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

