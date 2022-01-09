New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,859 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

