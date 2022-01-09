New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.20 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 533,955 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

