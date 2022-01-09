New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,939,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth $57,172,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

