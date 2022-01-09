New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $119.24 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.61.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

