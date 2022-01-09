New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,199 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $39.09 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $988.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

