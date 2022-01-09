New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRZ. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 308,332 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $7,032,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.