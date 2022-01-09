New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading Up 1.5%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 102,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

New Found Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

