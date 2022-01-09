NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 173.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NRSN opened at $2.56 on Friday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

