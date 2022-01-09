Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 102,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,971. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

