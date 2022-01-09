NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $201,161,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $110,652,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NTES traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $99.71. 2,502,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,943. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.