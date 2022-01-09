Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 627,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.48 on Friday. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $32.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 979.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

