NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) & AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Financial Contrast

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NeoPhotonics and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 7 2 0 2.22 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus target price of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -14.93% -21.90% -12.03% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 2.17 -$4.37 million ($0.82) -18.50 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.83 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

NeoPhotonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

