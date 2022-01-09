National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

