National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.24. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

