National Bankshares Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$18.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.04.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$12.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

