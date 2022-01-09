National Bank Financial Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

AAV stock opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.01.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

