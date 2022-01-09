National Bank Financial Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$13.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.45 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

