Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.08.

NTRA stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

