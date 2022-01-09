Nasdacoin Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $69,934.82 and approximately $6,740.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,920,667 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

