Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68,795.30

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $68,795.30 and $6,297.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,928,817 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

