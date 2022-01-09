Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Up 10.3%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) shares shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.66. 114,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 87,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

