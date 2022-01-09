Nafter (NAFT) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00082183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.98 or 0.07429484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.29 or 0.99900780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

About Nafter

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

