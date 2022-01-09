Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

NYSE MYOV opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $164,733 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.