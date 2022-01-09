MurAll Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. MurAll has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $37,616.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MurAll has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005833 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,279,661,416 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

