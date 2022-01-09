Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. 621,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,801. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 758,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

