mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Down 1.6% This Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005833 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

