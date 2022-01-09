MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

