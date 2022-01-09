Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 13.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 688.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

