Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Financial Comparison

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Motorsport Games and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 3 0 3.00 NICE 0 2 9 0 2.82

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.16%. NICE has a consensus price target of $321.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than NICE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -294.13% -73.08% -59.29% NICE 10.84% 11.99% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and NICE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million 3.64 -$1.76 million N/A N/A NICE $1.65 billion 10.63 $196.67 million $2.98 93.20

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games.

Summary

NICE beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

