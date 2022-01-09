MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $8.48

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.23. MorphoSys shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 310 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 770,491 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.