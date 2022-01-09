Morgan Stanley Increases CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $28.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $19,233,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 441,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 402.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 439,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 410,023 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.