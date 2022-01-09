Morgan Stanley Boosts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $13.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP now owns 3,327,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,939,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,264,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 664,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

