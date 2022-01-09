Morgan Stanley Boosts Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target to €88.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

