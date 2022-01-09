Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. NuCana plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

